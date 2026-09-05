A Fed rate hike depends on hot inflation. Don’t count on either.

Friday’s employment report lowered the bar for an interest-rate hike, putting even greater focus on the latest inflation readings as measured by the producer price index, or PPI, to be released on Sept. 10, and the consumer price index, or CPI, out on Sept. 11. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday morning that the U.S. economy added 162,000 jobs in August, far above expectations, with the labor-force participation rate edging up to 61.6%.