A flight from the dollar could wreck America’s budget

It is, therefore, no longer so hard to imagine dire scenarios: the president trying to fiddle with economic data, say, or removing the independence of the Federal Reserve. Indeed, a case is making its way through the courts that could make it easier for Mr Trump to do the latter. It is a particularly bad time for a cloud to sit over the institution responsible for fighting inflation. The economy has been through several years of soaring prices, and faces another surge owing to tariffs. On April 11th John Williams, president of the New York Fed, said that he expected inflation of 3.5-4% this year; a University of Michigan survey revealed that consumers expect prices to rise by 6.7% over the next year, the highest rate since 1981.