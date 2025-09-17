A futile push in Gaza will deepen Israel’s isolation
Israel’s leaders fear American support for their war is about to run out
ON THE NIGHT of September 15th the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) launched its long-expected attack on Gaza city. “Israel is at a decisive moment," said Binyamin Netanyahu, its prime minister, the next morning. Under the cover of air strikes and artillery fire, two divisions moved towards the city’s central neighbourhoods. Two more are being held in reserve. For now, most of the IDF’s troops remain on the city’s outskirts. They have surrounded the city on three sides, leaving open only the western exits, to the Mediterranean coastal road, for civilians fleeing south.