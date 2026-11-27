SINGAPORE—While the world was transfixed by Jensen Huang’s fall and return to Nvidia, the U.S. government quietly took the upper hand in the artificial-intelligence race against China.
SINGAPORE—While the world was transfixed by Jensen Huang’s fall and return to Nvidia, the U.S. government quietly took the upper hand in the artificial-intelligence race against China.
It did so with an update to Washington’s export rules, closing a loophole that let Chinese companies legally tap as much as a quarter of their computing power by remotely accessing Nvidia chips in other countries, most notably Malaysia.
It did so with an update to Washington’s export rules, closing a loophole that let Chinese companies legally tap as much as a quarter of their computing power by remotely accessing Nvidia chips in other countries, most notably Malaysia.
Not only does the move choke off Chinese access to that overseas hardware, but those up-for-grabs chips could end up with American companies, which face logistical and political challenges in building more data centers at home.
In other words, it is the geopolitical equivalent of an interception returned for a touchdown.
At the same time, Washington is dispatching a new squad of export-control cops to U.S. embassies to police chip smuggling, another major pipeline for Chinese AI development.
Taken together, the moves suddenly put America in the driver’s seat of the most consequential technological race of the superpower rivalry.
Much depends on how strictly Washington enforces the policy, especially after President Trump helped reinstate Huang at Nvidia, brushing aside lawmakers from both parties who question whether he helped supply Chinese customers. Still, given how Huang’s affair with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset and chip smuggler has drawn congressional scrutiny, U.S. officials will likely focus on closing the loophole.
“So long as there’s at least half-hearted enforcement of the rules, this is a pretty big shift,” said Chris Miller, a Tufts University professor and author of “Chip War.”
Answers will emerge over the next three months in Malaysia, as U.S. officials begin vetting Nvidia chip owners. The crackdown could shift AI computing power to American customers—and spark a rush to smuggle those chips into China.
New rules
Washington has spent years trying to starve China of cutting-edge AI semiconductors, blocking exports of chipmaking machines and direct sales of Nvidia’s world-leading hardware.
Still, there was a workaround. The Trump administration shelved a Biden-era export rule in May 2025, which in turn allowed Chinese firms to rent Nvidia computing power from overseas data centers. That remote access supplies an estimated 24% of China’s AI computing power, according to an October report from the Institute for Progress think tank.
The biggest hub is Southeast Asia, especially Malaysia, which is friendly with Beijing, has a large Chinese-speaking population and is welcoming to data centers.
Now, this back door is closing.
On Nov. 19, the U.S. rolled out a rule requiring overseas companies with Nvidia hardware to get a Commerce Department license before leasing significant computing power to Chinese companies. The rule also imposed stricter controls on the export of advanced Nvidia chips to five countries, including Malaysia.
Export rules usually govern future shipments. This one reaches backward too. Companies already leasing significant restricted Nvidia computing power to Chinese clients have 90 days, until February, to secure a U.S. license or drop Chinese customers. If not, they face fines, criminal charges or a spot on a U.S. trade blacklist.
“This is a significant action that fills the loophole that Chinese companies used to circumvent chip controls through remote access of AI chips,” said Kevin Kurland, a former official at the Commerce Department arm enforcing this policy.
The rule includes an exemption for chips used for social media and other commercial purposes. The goal is to not stymie legitimate business, a U.S. official said, and applicants must show that a data center is used exclusively for commercial work that doesn’t threaten national security.
The challenge: Some Chinese companies renting Nvidia power in Malaysia, including e-commerce giant Alibaba and TikTok parent ByteDance, build advanced AI models alongside their commercial businesses.
The goal of the rule is to prevent Chinese companies from using Nvidia’s top chips to develop advanced AI models that could pose a national-security risk. U.S. officials will weigh each application case by case, though Southeast Asia data centers with Chinese clients expect licenses will be tough to win.
Researchers in the U.S. and China estimate that American AI models lead Chinese ones by roughly six months, a gap now set to widen. There are signs the new rule is already biting.
A day after it went into effect, the Malaysian arm of Dubai-based data-center operator Damac forfeited a deposit by terminating a $49 million land deal in Malaysia—just four days after its announcement. Damac provides Alibaba with infrastructure for Nvidia computing, said a person familiar with the matter.
Damac didn’t respond to a request for comment.
New cops
Chinese companies also had another avenue to access Nvidia chips: smuggling, which is providing about 22% of China’s AI computing power this year, nearly as much as remote access, estimated the Institute for Progress.
Some U.S. officials have long complained there were too few regional export-control officers—essentially cops stationed at embassies to sniff out smuggling. Just eight operated worldwide last year, periodically visiting sites to verify that Nvidia chips were accounted for.
After Congress boosted funding, that number is set to reach 20 by the year’s end—and could grow to 65 by the end of 2027 if Congress approves the president’s budget request, said the U.S. official.
Southeast Asia has had only one officer, based in Singapore. The Commerce Department is adding officers in both Malaysia and Thailand, said people familiar with the matter.
Officers often directly arrange visits with data centers and other sites, which have an incentive to cooperate to avoid blacklisting or other potential U.S. penalties. Local governments also generally cooperate to avoid losing American business.
One such check aided one of Washington’s biggest smuggling prosecutions. In December 2025, an officer visited a Southeast Asian warehouse to verify a company’s Nvidia-powered servers, according to an indictment. Instead, the officer was shown dummy servers fitted with stickers peeled from the real ones.
The company had bought at least $510 million worth of servers and sent them to China, the indictment said. The case is continuing.
Jensen Huang returned to Nvidia just 11 days after being ousted as CEO. WSJ reporters explain what happened behind the scenes—from Silicon Valley to Washington, D.C.—to bring him back. Photo Illustration: Annie Zhao
New owners
Companies have invested more than $30 billion to build the data-center industry in Malaysia and neighboring countries. Now comes the question: Who will use the region’s billions of dollars of Nvidia chips?
Much of that infrastructure was built for Chinese tech giants like Alibaba, ByteDance and Tencent, the company behind WeChat. With U.S. licenses expected to be tough to get, the companies that had been leasing power to those companies will have to find non-Chinese customers—like American ones.
“Only the U.S. firms would be able to match the demand appetite that was provided by Chinese clients in the past,” said James Chai, a researcher at Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore. Desperate to fill the void, Southeast Asian operators may even have to cut prices to lure new customers, according to people in the industry.
Some Southeast Asian AI operators saw this coming, writing contracts with Chinese buyers that included clauses that allowed them to cut off service based on changes in U.S. export controls—and easing the path for American companies to move in.
Southeast Asian companies are working to build their roster of American clients. Aolani, a Singapore-based cloud company, courted investors last year by pitching to connect Chinese customers with advanced chips. Now it likely needs a U.S. license to continue leasing access to Nvidia chips to its major Chinese customer, ByteDance.
Aolani, which had some $2.5 billion in hardware in the beginning of the year, is working to diversify its client roster. In September, it signed San Francisco-based AI company FriendliAI, and aims to have American companies make up at least 70% of its client base by mid-2027.
The company says that it always intended to build a global customer base, and that it welcomes the new regulatory framework. “We expect many more U.S.-based companies to recognize that Southeast Asia can offer economical access to compute in a compliant way,” a company spokesman said.
Other industry officials expect another consequence of the U.S. rule: Some smaller companies supplying only Chinese customers may find it more lucrative to disappear from the U.S. government radar and smuggle those chips into China.
Write to Stu Woo at Stu.Woo@wsj.com and Jon Emont at jonathan.emont@wsj.com