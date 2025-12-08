A giant iron-ore mine could bring Guinea riches or ruin
The Economist , The Economist 5 min read 08 Dec 2025, 06:46 am IST
Summary
It all depends on how the country’s junta uses the windfall
Underneath a ridge in the southern highlands of Guinea, a west African country of 14m people, lies one of the world’s biggest deposits of iron ore. Mining of the sprawling 3bn-tonne deposit, which would be worth some $315bn at current market prices, has been on hold for nearly 30 years. On December 3rd the first batch of ore at last left the country’s shores, on a ship bound for China.
