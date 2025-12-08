A giant iron-ore mine could bring Guinea riches or ruin

These costs are now split between Rio, which owns a quarter of the project, China’s Chinalco, and a separate Chinese-Singaporean consortium, wcs The involvement of China’s government is widely considered to have pushed the project over the line. As the world’s biggest buyer of iron ore, it is keen to see prices fall. The expected boost to supply from Simandou has already prompted some analysts to predict that iron-ore prices will drop from around $100 a tonne now to as low as $70 over the next couple of years. At Rio Tinto, Chinese involvement led to a realisation that the project would proceed with or without the firm, so staying involved was considered strategically important. “You don’t always measure value in just your raw profit," says Chris Aitchison, the managing director of the Rio-Chinalco consortium.