A glimpse inside Gaza shows how Israel’s military footprint is expanding

GAZA CITY—From an elevated perch on the eastern edge of Gaza City, a military official standing near bulldozers described the extent of Israel’s entrenchment in the Palestinian enclave. He pointed out two of Israel’s more than 30 bases in the territory, a third of which have been built since a ceasefire with Hamas took effect last year.
Israel says it is using the outposts to guard a new dividing line with Hamas-held territory as its military clears out tunnels on the Israeli-controlled side—a job it says is almost complete.