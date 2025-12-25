A ‘great revolution’ is fueling a real-estate boom in the Paris suburbs

Buyers of upscale Montreuil homes include Parisians looking for more space at affordable prices and locals moving up in the market, says Marko Kulundzic of La Sauvage Immobilière. Though sections of the community are far from gentrified, the area near Montreuil’s 1930s town hall is seeing sales above $1 million. A duplex loft conversion, in a 1920s factory building, has listed for about $2.64 million. Median prices for existing Montreuil apartments rose 1.8% between the third quarter of 2024 and 2025, according to the Greater Paris Chamber of Notaries.