A ‘great revolution’ is fueling a real-estate boom in the Paris suburbs

This fall, Benjamin Fender, a 38-year-old entrepreneur and real-estate developer, decided to relocate his family of four from a 1,350-square-foot apartment in Paris’s 17th Arrondissement to the suburbs. He is now slated to close on a six-bedroom home on a half-acre lot in the community of Garches, known for its access to green spaces. The asking price was 2.5 million euros, or about $2.9 million, according to his real-estate agency, Daniel Féau Saint-Cloud.