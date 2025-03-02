A guide to China’s role in the fentanyl crisis as Trump targets Beijing
Brian Spegele , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 02 Mar 2025, 09:42 AM IST
- A lack of trust and the whack-a-mole nature of stamping out the chemicals used to make the drug help explain why the war against fentanyl has been so intractable.
BEIJING—President Trump wants to slap an additional 10% tariff on imports from China over its role in the fentanyl trade, arguing that Beijing could help fix America’s drug crisis if only it stopped dragging its feet.
