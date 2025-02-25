A guide to dodging Trump’s tariffs

If none of this is possible, then another option is to seek to reduce the amount of the tariff to be paid. The “first-sale" provision, created by a court ruling in 1988, allows importers to value goods based on the price charged by the manufacturer, rather than the higher ones charged by middlemen along the way. To preserve cash, companies can also delay the payment of duties. In a note sent to clients this month, Maersk, a shipping giant, advised using “bonded warehouses" that allow companies to store goods without paying duties until they are sold, as well as “temporary import bonds" for goods that are set to be re-exported.