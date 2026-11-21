A new fiction frenzy is gripping America.
The neon, doorstop-thick novels dominate store displays. Commuters giggle while listening to the audiobooks. A TV series will begin filming in 2027. Thousands of men wore underwear covered in hearts to fan conventions and on Halloween this year.
“Dungeon Crawler Carl,” the book series about a man in boxer shorts and his ex-girlfriend’s talking cat competing in a deadly game show run by aliens, has sold more than 20 million copies. What began with a few self-published books has morphed into eight volumes that represent one of the industry’s most formidable franchises.