A new fiction frenzy is gripping America.
A new fiction frenzy is gripping America.
The neon, doorstop-thick novels dominate store displays. Commuters giggle while listening to the audiobooks. A TV series will begin filming in 2027. Thousands of men wore underwear covered in hearts to fan conventions and on Halloween this year.
The neon, doorstop-thick novels dominate store displays. Commuters giggle while listening to the audiobooks. A TV series will begin filming in 2027. Thousands of men wore underwear covered in hearts to fan conventions and on Halloween this year.
“Dungeon Crawler Carl,” the book series about a man in boxer shorts and his ex-girlfriend’s talking cat competing in a deadly game show run by aliens, has sold more than 20 million copies. What began with a few self-published books has morphed into eight volumes that represent one of the industry’s most formidable franchises.
Matt Dinniman, a 52-year-old father of four, wrote it in his underpants, eating Twizzlers.
“It’s insane,” said Dinniman, on a video call from his home in Gig Harbor, Wash. Formerly an artist who sold whimsical cat-themed prints on Etsy, Dinniman is now a book-world celebrity. He’s moving to a gated community near Tucson, Ariz., in part because he’s been spooked by all the fans knocking on his door.
“I’m glad it’s happened to me later in life because I don’t think I’ll ever get used to it,” he said. “It’s humbling.”
Millions of books are self-published every year, but this zany, gory romp has exploded like few others. A breakout hit for LitRPG, a growing subgenre of books framed like videogames, it could be described as “The Hunger Games” on LSD.
It follows Carl (the man) and Princess Donut (the cat) as they navigate an 18-floor dungeon after Earth collapses, blowing up meth-addicted goblins, chucking fairies in smoothie blenders and raging against a brutal capitalist system.
The books’ grassroots success enabled Dinniman to create a rare hybrid arrangement that retains his control over e-books while Penguin Random House oversees print and Audible distributes audio. Almost as remarkably, the unassuming author has inspired men to read fiction en masse.
The series’ readership is split roughly equally between genders, something of an anomaly in fiction, where women readers tend to far outnumber men. Its videogame lingo, regular-guy protagonist and goofy humor appeal to lots of men who hadn’t opened a novel in years.
“I would be willing to bet it’s the biggest fiction book boys have read since Harry Potter,” said Steven Harris, 34, a prosecutor in Houston who tore through all eight books in 42 days.
Dave Grinnell was in the habit of yawning through self-improvement career books. But after three colleagues recommended the series in separate conversations, the software sales rep in Portland, Maine, decided to try it. He was hooked from the first mention of “goblin death machine.”
Grinnell, 44, now chats with friends on a “Dungeon Crawler Carl” text thread, and for Halloween he dressed up as a cat and “rode” his toddler’s inflatable dinosaur. (If you’ve read book three, you’d find that costume genius.) Though most people thought he looked “insane,” a group of middle-aged men on the sidewalk yelled “Glurp glurp,” a greeting from the series.
Before the pandemic, Dinniman was a top seller of handmade art on Etsy, where he fulfilled tens of thousands of orders a year. Then Amazon stopped shipments and trade fairs were canceled. Dinniman, who had already self-published several novels, put all his energy into writing a story inspired by a phrase he’d jotted down years earlier: “alien game show.”
A “very, very slow” writer, he committed to writing for 12 or 13 hours a day.
Dinniman posted the first several “Dungeon Crawler Carl” novels in free serial installments on Royal Road, a fantasy fiction site, beginning in 2020. His accompanying Patreon account allowed paying subscribers to vote on minor plot points that Dinniman then wrote into existence. The quirk helped build loyalty by making readers feel invested in the story.
Usually one publishing house owns the rights to all channels, said Seth Fishman, Dinniman’s literary agent. With the rights for “Dungeon Crawler Carl” split, Penguin Random House and Audible each put marketing muscle into promoting their respective print and audio books.
“When I explain the premise of the book to people, they think I’m having a stroke,” said Jessica Wade, executive editor at Ace, the Penguin Random House imprint behind the print books. Dinniman’s following was impressive, Wade said, but she was really struck by his voice: “He’s so relatable.”
Ace rushed to get copies into stores, where their heft and loud covers made them hard to miss.
The audiobooks, famously voiced by actor Jeff Hays, are a sensation too. Rachel Ghiazza, Audible’s chief content officer, said they have sold 10 million copies globally and have an “absurd” 83% series completion rate. Among the most devout listeners? Long-haul truck drivers.
Fans praise the banter between the sassy Persian cat and the earnest Carl, though some have criticized the portrayal of certain female characters and a bro-ey strain of humor. Dinniman said certain descriptions by the “AI,” an alien narrator, are intentionally “horrific” because it has observed Earth culture through the internet.
“The real world has villains who are racist. The real world has villains who are misogynistic,” he said. “It’s a story that I feel is true.”
Dinniman is a self-described “pantser,” a term for authors who write without a plan. He’s having a ball.
“My best ideas come up in the heat of the moment because I deliberately write myself into this stupid, un-get-outable situation. And then I have to come up with a way to get them out.”