U.S. cities are facing huge liabilities that remain invisible on their books: dilapidated roads, bridges and buildings.
A hidden liability for US cities: looming infrastructure repair costs
SummaryWith no balance sheet penalty for putting off infrastructure repairs, cities often delay making improvements.
U.S. cities are facing huge liabilities that remain invisible on their books: dilapidated roads, bridges and buildings.
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