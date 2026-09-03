If they did not bode ill for the future of humanity, the past three months at OpenAI would make an excellent farce. In July this firm—the maker of ChatGPT, a widely used AI chatbot—disclosed that two of its models had hacked Hugging Face, another AI firm. The models thought that Hugging Face had information which would help them pass a test OpenAI was administering as part of their development. Then, on August 26th, it emerged that each of these models had been running hundreds of agents—tools that allow AI models to execute commands on a computer. It was these agents that had then collaborated to launch the attack on Hugging Face.