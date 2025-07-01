A hot new firm opened the private market to the little guy. Now it is in big trouble.
Susan Pulliam , Corrie Driebusch , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 01 Jul 2025, 07:19 AM IST
Summary
Linqto, which offered stakes in highflying companies such as Ripple, is facing federal investigations and a possible bankruptcy filing.
In January 2023, the chief executive of the private stock investment firm Linqto announced a “Spike Day," a one-day sprint to boost sales to its customers—small investors looking for a shot at buying shares of coveted private companies.
