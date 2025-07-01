Now it’s looking even worse for Linqto and its customers. An internal investigation has turned up evidence that Linqto customers never owned the securities they thought they did and that the company was marketing to some investors who may not have been eligible to buy stakes in private companies in the first place, according to an internal memo. It’s all ending badly, with the company barreling toward a possible restructuring through bankruptcy, according to the new management, and facing investigations of its practices by the SEC and Justice Department.