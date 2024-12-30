A Jimmy Carter legacy: Building up habitat for humanity, one nail at a time
Arian Campo-Flores , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 30 Dec 2024, 08:22 AM IST
SummaryThe former president volunteered his carpentry skills and raised money to boost the organization’s profile.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Tara Morgan had been living with her daughter in a dreary one-bedroom duplex she rented in Nashville until former President Jimmy Carter helped provide her a life-changing opportunity: to own a new yellow cottage with airy interiors that she could afford under favorable financing terms.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less