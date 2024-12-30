A Jimmy Carter legacy: Building up habitat for humanity, one nail at a time

Back in Plains after Carter’s presidency ended, the couple regularly encountered visitors at their church who had come to volunteer for Habitat, the Carters wrote. They became intrigued by the group, and when they expressed interest in learning more, Habitat’s co-founder, Millard Fuller, pounced. The Carters invited him to their home, they wrote, and he showed up with two typewritten pages listing possible ways they could help—with a place to mark “yes" or “no" beside each item. The couple eventually said yes to most.