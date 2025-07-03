A landmark study of gender medicine is caught in an ethics row
Economist , The Economist
Summary
Some say the trial is unethical. Others, that not doing it would be immoral
ONE REASON that transgender medicine is such a fraught topic is that there is little evidence behind the arguments. When Hilary Cass, a British paediatrician, reviewed the field for an influential report published in 2024, she noted that most of the science underlying the prescription of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to teenagers (an approach called “gender-affirming care") was “remarkably weak".
