A landmark study of gender medicine is caught in an ethics row

Animal trials, meanwhile, suggest that blocking the production of sex hormones may hinder brain development in adolescence. One study in humans, again in children with precocious puberty rather than gender dysphoria, followed 25 female patients for three years and found an average decline in IQ of seven points. (Other studies have not found a detrimental effect.) And although puberty blockers are intended merely as a “pause button", Dr Cass had concerns that children who take them almost always go on to further treatment. Data from the Tavistock suggest over 90% of children prescribed the drugs will go on to take cross-sex hormones—testosterone for females and oestrogen for males. If those are prescribed early enough in puberty, they can cause irreversible sterility.