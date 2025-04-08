A leadership crisis is compounding the decline of the Palestinian cause
Marcus Walker , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 08 Apr 2025, 05:50 PM IST
SummaryNo fresh alternative has emerged to the increasingly unpopular duopoly of Hamas and Fatah.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
RAMALLAH, West Bank—The Palestinians’ national cause has reached its lowest ebb in nearly 80 years, and there is no one to turn it around.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less