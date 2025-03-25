A leak reveals Team Trump’s carelessness, and contempt for allies
The Economist 6 min read 25 Mar 2025, 08:08 AM IST
SummaryHow a magazine editor was accidentally added to a top-secret chat group
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MANY KNOW the mortification of sending the wrong text message to the wrong person. But when the fat thumb is that of America’s national security adviser, Mike Waltz, the message is a detailed military plan to bomb Yemen and the recipient is a prominent journalist, the error is not just a cause of shame but potentially a serious breach of national security.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less