A leak reveals Team Trump’s carelessness, and contempt for allies

A spokesman for the National Security Council said a review was underway to find out how “an inadvertent number was added to the chain" but insisted that the thread “is a demonstration of the deep and thoughtful policy co-ordination between senior officials". Mr Waltz, a traditionalist Republican hawk who has never seemed entirely comfortable in Mr Trump’s entourage, faces much embarrassment but will be hoping for no more serious consequences. Mr Vance, closely associated with the Make America Great Again movement, emerges as a voice of restraint and, once more, a critic of European allies. Mr Hegseth, a champion of restoring the “warrior ethos" at the Pentagon, hovers between them, and comes down on the side of the need to “re-establish deterrence" through a show of force.