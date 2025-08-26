A local ice-cream chain shows what American brands are doing wrong in China

In China’s retail jungle, Häagen-Dazs is getting eaten alive by a local gelato chain whose name means Mr. Wild Man.

Priced at $4 a cup, less than Häagen-Dazs, Mr. Wild Man’s made-in-the-store gelato has shot ahead of its General Mills-owned rival in the past two years. With flavors such as rice and kale, it has grown to nearly 1,000 stores.

It is a lesson in the tricky economics of a country in a funk—one that many American brands are failing to grasp.

Deflation is setting in after a Chinese real-estate boom fizzled, and people here often express pessimism about the future.

But it isn’t a depression. In this $19 trillion economy, there are still hundreds of millions of people who can afford to splurge.

Getting their money, say retail pros, means persuading them that even high prices are good value and constantly refreshing the product to keep them coming back.

The pandemic era “changed the people’s psyche a lot, especially people who have spending power," said Jianggan Li, who runs a research and advisory firm specializing in e-commerce. “Consumers care a lot about value for money."

Li said Chinese people wanted to avoid what is known locally as the “IQ tax," when someone gullibly buys a premium-priced brand even though an equally good and cheaper product is available.

Mr. Wild Man is one of a number of domestic brands that have been outperforming foreign rivals in China lately.

On a hot summer’s day in Beijing, Xie Dongyan bought her fifth-grade daughter a Mr. Wild Man cup with rice gelato. Xie said her family was feeling the pinch from China’s economic troubles and the price was a bit high, but her daughter was persistent. “I’d rather let her have the one she likes most," Xie said.

Her daughter, gobbling down the concoction, said it had a “nice rich smell of rice."

Meanwhile, Häagen-Dazs’s China operation is struggling. The chain has 356 stores in China, according to data firm Canyan. That is down by more than 100 stores since the beginning of last year, according to local media.

On an earnings call last December, General Mills executives said Häagen-Dazs stores in China were experiencing double-digit traffic declines and blamed the Chinese economy for what one executive said was a considerable number of store closures.

Minneapolis-based General Mills, which owns the Häagen-Dazs brand in China and other markets outside North America, has plenty of company. Starbucks is getting whipped by local champion Luckin Coffee. Tesla has fallen behind electric-vehicle maker BYD, Apple trails Huawei and people are buying $529 Songmont bags instead of Michael Kors.

Consumers in cities such as Beijing tend to have enough disposable income for at least some small indulgences.

China’s consumer psychology these days resembles Japan in the 1990s, when the Japanese economy fell into deflationary doldrums following the bursting of a real-estate bubble. It was a tough time for many retail brands in Japan—but also a crucible that forged global winners. One is the clothing chain Uniqlo, which hit a sweet spot in 1990s Japan by combining relatively low prices and stylish basic wear. Later it introduced that formula around the world.

The average wage in both Beijing and Shanghai, which together have nearly 50 million people, is around $30,000 a year, according to official figures, roughly equivalent to the national average in Japan. That means tens of millions of people in those two cities alone can afford everyday luxuries such as a $4 ice-cream cup or a $1,000 smartphone.

Nationalism and local pride explain part of the rise of homegrown brands, but it is also about the product.

Cui Jianwei, founder of the Mr. Wild Man chain, said it helped that his cup costs $4 versus a little more than $6 for Häagen-Dazs, whose locations generally offer more seating for customers. But Cui said his U.S. rival’s main problem “is not the price. It is more about the lack of innovation and failure to adapt or localize."

Cui Jianwei, founder of Mr. Wild Man, holds a toy ice cream.

Cui said his company spent four years developing the rice flavor. It found success by keeping the texture of rice grains in the gelato, like small nuts, while drawing out the sweetness by steaming the rice with fresh milk instead of water.

“China’s economy may be facing some short-term pressure," but “people always want something better," he said.

The company’s slogan is “Stay Wild, Keep Real," which Cui said was inspired by a dairy farm the company used to run near Beijing. Overseas it uses the English name Yeah Gelato, with “Yeah" resembling the Chinese word for wild.

In contrast to the premium image he fosters, Cui runs a bare-bones operation at headquarters. His executive suite is a single room in a dingy warren of offices with his desk crammed next to those of his co-founders. Sales numbers are scrawled on a whiteboard in the room.

Häagen-Dazs has seen its edge dwindle in China’s market for premium ice cream.As well as flavors like pistachio, Mr. Wild Man offers ice-cream varieties that might be less familiar to Western palates, such as rice.

Häagen-Dazs used to have the upper hand in the high-end market in China and was widely known for the local slogan, “If you love her, take her to Häagen-Dazs." This summer, it signaled it wanted to capture the bargain-hunting Chinese consumer, offering a limited-time deal for iced coffee at about $1.40.

A General Mills spokeswoman declined to discuss Häagen-Dazs’s China business in detail but pointed to a comment in June by Chief Executive Jeff Harmening that the company is investing in its stickbar business in China to deliver “a superior product at a remarkable value."

Jan Yang, a senior managing director at pricing consultancy Simon-Kucher, said many foreign brands in China were retreating because they lost the halo that traditionally hovered over premium products from rich Western countries.

“It’s like a never-ending competition story," he said. “If there’s a premium, there must be a good story, good value behind it."

