A local ice-cream chain shows what American brands are doing wrong in China

China’s consumer psychology these days resembles Japan in the 1990s, when the Japanese economy fell into deflationary doldrums following the bursting of a real-estate bubble. It was a tough time for many retail brands in Japan—but also a crucible that forged global winners. One is the clothing chain Uniqlo, which hit a sweet spot in 1990s Japan by combining relatively low prices and stylish basic wear. Later it introduced that formula around the world.