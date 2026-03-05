SOUTH LONDON—This mall has seen better days. The once-bustling complex with all the high-street favorites is largely empty, with over 70 vacant units. Floorboards are loose, buckets collect water from the leaking roof, and the cafes are a mere facade.
A London shopping mall was dying. Then Taylor Swift put it in a music video.
SummaryA shot of the pop star on an escalator holding a pretzel injected life into a decrepit shopping center in Croydon.
