A lot about Trump’s tariffs is still uncertain. How China, India, and a court decision will help set trade policy.
Trump has navigated a rocky relationship with China, threatened higher tariffs on India, and awaits a crucial court decision, all of which will help determine U.S. trade policy.
The U.S. recently extended the tariff deadline with China by 90 days, ratcheting back tensions after a tit-for-tat during which China restricted the sale of critical magnets and the U.S. retaliated, in part, by restricting the export of aerospace parts to China.