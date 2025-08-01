A manager’s guide to handling crises

Paul Ingram of Columbia Business School tells the story of a former student who drew up multiple crisis scenarios in his role as a logistics commander for the US Navy in the Pacific; they included a tsunami, a nuclear accident and an earthquake. The fact that none of his scenarios envisaged all three occurring at once, as happened in Japan in 2011, did not make the exercise futile. Planning is not about “developing a complete response", says Mr Ingram, but “elements that are going to be recombined into a pattern that suits the unexpected".