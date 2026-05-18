A master’s degree isn’t the job guarantee it used to be

Kevin Vado entered a full-time, two-year M.B.A. program at the University of Florida in Gainesville in 2024. He had worked in banking at Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo following his undergraduate years, and thought the master’s would help him pivot into brand management. But after graduating earlier this month—and applying for about 200 positions and networking with more than 80 alumni working at big companies while in school—Vado expected to have a job by now.