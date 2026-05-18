A master’s degree isn’t the job guarantee it used to be

Going back to grad school has long been the Plan B of young professionals who aspire to climb higher in their careers or struggle to get promoted in a tough job market. New data show that getting a master’s degree isn’t the guarantee it used to be.
The unemployment rate for workers under 35 with a master’s degree has rarely been higher in the past 20 years, according to the Burning Glass Institute, a labor-market think tank focused on the future of work, which analyzed data collected by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics going back to 2003.
At the same time, the unemployment rate for workers under 35 with a Ph.D., law degree or medical degree has rarely been lower.