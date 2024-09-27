A missile test by China marks its growing nuclear ambitions

Mr Biden’s intelligence analysts are busy studying the nature and timing of China’s missile test. It probably involved the DF-31AG, a nuclear-capable ICBM that is carried and fired from large lorries that can go off-road—the better to hide from American satellites. (If fired from China’s new silos, it could strike anywhere in the continental United States.) For the past 44 years every Chinese ICBM test has been conducted inland, usually in the Gobi desert. But the range for such tests is less than 3,000km. In order for China to test the missiles at their full range, without them flying over other countries, it must fire them into the Pacific. Such tests ensure that the warhead’s re-entry vehicle works as it should.