A missile test by China marks its growing nuclear ambitions

The test comes at a time of heightened tensions in the region. On the same day as the launch, a Japanese warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait for the first time—a move that irked China, which claims both Taiwan and the strait. The two events are unlikely to be related, with the missile test probably planned well in advance. The warship was on its way to military exercises in the South China Sea, where Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines (an American treaty ally) are challenging China’s territorial claims. With its aggressive behaviour, China is “testing us all across the region”, President Joe Biden told the leaders of Australia, India and Japan on September 21st, in what he thought were private remarks.