A mogul alleges he has been swindled by a Trump-affiliated crypto project

In 2023 things were not looking good for Justin Sun, a billionaire crypto-mogul. The Securities and Exchange Commission had accused him of fraud. The regulator claimed that the companies he founded and controlled had issued unregistered securities (two crypto tokens, Tron and BitTorrent); had manipulated the markets in those securities by “wash trading” to make the tokens look active and useful; and had paid celebrities to endorse them without disclosing they were being compensated. In the wake of the allegations he stepped down from a diplomatic post he held as a trade representative for Grenada, an island in the Caribbean. He was afraid to set foot in America, lest he get arrested. By the end of the year two other kings of crypto would be toppled: Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, was convicted of fraud; and Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, pleaded guilty to violating American money-laundering laws.