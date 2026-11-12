A mystery businessman introduced Jensen Huang to his paramour—her husband

Before the affair that now threatens his job as Nvidia’s chief executive, Jensen Huang was introduced to his future romantic interest, Alice Huang, by a Chinese businessman he’d known for a decade, Kang Wei.
Kang also happened to be Alice Huang’s husband, said people who know the couple.
For two years, Kang appeared to accept his wife’s romantic relationship with the Nvidia CEO and spoke openly of their closeness, these people said. Sometimes, Kang told associates, half-jokingly, that she was a personal assistant to Jensen Huang, they said.