A mystery businessman introduced Jensen Huang to his paramour—her husband

Before the affair that now threatens his job as Nvidia’s chief executive, Jensen Huang was introduced to his future romantic interest, Alice Huang, by a Chinese businessman he’d known for a decade, Kang Wei.
Before the affair that now threatens his job as Nvidia’s chief executive, Jensen Huang was introduced to his future romantic interest, Alice Huang, by a Chinese businessman he’d known for a decade, Kang Wei.
Kang also happened to be Alice Huang’s husband, said people who know the couple.
Kang also happened to be Alice Huang’s husband, said people who know the couple.
For two years, Kang appeared to accept his wife’s romantic relationship with the Nvidia CEO and spoke openly of their closeness, these people said. Sometimes, Kang told associates, half-jokingly, that she was a personal assistant to Jensen Huang, they said.
The introduction to the CEO at the center of the global AI boom is the clearest example of how Kang and Alice Huang leveraged personal connections to further an array of business ventures in China, Singapore, Taiwan and elsewhere.
Over the past decade, Kang and Alice Huang hopscotched from one lucrative opportunity to the next—videogame companies, pharmaceutical takeovers and cloud computing—each time weaving a web of related entities, transferring stakes among themselves and capitalizing on whatever connections were at hand, said people familiar with the couple’s business dealings. Nvidia’s AI chips were the latest play for a couple with a track record of riding hot trades and, on occasion, running afoul of regulators.
Now the couple are the subject of a raft of investigations, and the blast radius of their relations with Jensen Huang is expanding.
U.S. officials believe that China’s intelligence services recruited Alice Huang as an asset because of her access to the chip-designer chief. Nvidia’s board is now preparing to oust Jensen Huang as CEO, after another alleged affair came to light on Wednesday.
Jensen Huang acknowledged in a letter to staff Sunday that he had been unfaithful to his wife and apologized for violating his family’s and his employees’ trust.
The U.S. and Singapore are scrutinizing Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud-service provider, over allegations that the company potentially transshipped billions of dollars in export-restricted Nvidia artificial-intelligence chips to China. Megaspeed sent some Nvidia chips to China despite U.S. laws barring such exports, said people familiar with the matter.
Taiwanese authorities said they had revoked Alice Huang’s entry permit and barred her from returning to the island where she met Nvidia’s chief several times. Taiwanese officials said they are now investigating whether her visits involved intelligence gathering or violated the island’s anti-infiltration act.
Alice Huang was detained by Singapore authorities in the summer of 2025 and prevented from leaving the country, said people told of her detention. The exit ban was later lifted and she was in China earlier this year, they said.
The government of Singapore has said it continues to investigate Megaspeed but hasn’t investigated Alice Huang’s ties to China. It didn’t respond to questions about her detention.
Kang, who had been detained in Shanghai earlier this year on inquiries regarding stock-market manipulation involving listed companies, was recently released and shared a photo of himself at Stanford University with friends, said the people who know the couple.
Attempts to reach Kang and Alice Huang were unsuccessful. Nvidia declined to comment.
Beijing denied reports that there was a Chinese plot to spy on Jensen Huang. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Guo Jiakun said early this week, “The narrative about so-called Chinese spies is entirely based on groundless speculation—it is nothing more than slander and smearing.”
‘Harmonious prosperity’
Kang, who is in his early 50s, had been a star fund manager in China before setting out on his own, founding a company called Shanghai Hexi in 2010. Alice Huang, now in her late 40s, pursued a master’s degree in media management from Hong Kong Baptist University in the late 2000s, said a graduate in the same program.
Though it couldn’t be determined when the couple met, Shanghai Hexi, a name meaning “harmonious prosperity,” became core to their business-fueled relationship. They started co-running the firm in 2016, according to corporate-registry records.
Shanghai Hexi invested in a range of tech businesses including videogames, which created an opportunity for Kang in the 2010s to meet Jensen Huang, then a rising CEO from Silicon Valley. At the time, Nvidia focused on chips for videogames, and Jensen met Kang in Asia, said a person who worked at one of Kang’s portfolio of companies and said he helped connect the two men.
In 2018, China’s securities regulator fined Kang and the couple’s company for failing to disclose its holdings in a Chinese pharmaceutical company and other violations in a takeover battle. Kang and Shanghai Hexi contested the regulator’s findings during official hearings, but the regulator rejected their argument.
By the early 2020s, Kang and Alice Huang were gravitating toward the business of cloud computing—providing remote computing power to corporate clients. Through a company in which a fund they ran owned a partial stake, they began to build relationships with some Chinese tech giants.
In 2023, the couple found a new opportunity to draw upon their connections: AI data centers. They acquired the Singapore unit of a videogame company in which they had previously invested, said corporate-registry records and people familiar with the matter.
This unit was renamed Megaspeed International in March 2023, and Alice Huang was registered as a director. Kang worked with her in building the business, the people said.
A key player in getting Megaspeed off the ground was Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce leader that has also been an aggressive player in AI, said people familiar with the negotiations at the time. The U.S. had begun imposing export controls on advanced chips in late 2022, preventing Nvidia from selling them directly to China over concerns they could boost China’s military and surveillance capabilities.
Alibaba was looking for a partner that could help it access computing power from data centers stuffed with Nvidia chips located outside China, the people said.
An Nvidia partner
Megaspeed told Nvidia that Alibaba would be an anchor customer, a big enough client to help earn Kang and Alice Huang’s company priority access to chips as an “Nvidia cloud partner” in November 2023, those people said. Shortly after, Alice Huang told an associate that she had gotten in touch with Jensen Huang and Megaspeed would soon start business smoothly.
Megaspeed brought many of the Nvidia servers it acquired to data centers in Malaysia and provided computing power to Alibaba, people familiar with the matter said.
But that wasn’t all. It shipped some of them to China including to a Shanghai cloud-computing provider called Century Litong, owned by a Shanghai-listed company with which Kang had done business, the people said.
Then as now, the U.S. bans the export of advanced Nvidia AI chips to China. The Information earlier reported the connection between Megaspeed and Century Litong.
Megaspeed has said it operates “fully within the bounds of all applicable export control regulations” and upholds the highest standards of legal conduct.
Litong didn’t respond to a request for comment.
The couple expanded their business. Investors approached by Alice Huang and Kang in Shanghai and Singapore said the couple pitched several data-center projects between late 2024 and June 2025 including two in Southeast Asia and one in Shanghai. According to the potential investors, the duo said that investors could expect to triple their money in three years and expressed confidence they had ways to bring Nvidia chips into China.
Alice Huang met Jensen Huang many times in 2024 and 2025, according to photos and people who met the two. Local media in Taiwan captured Jensen Huang’s daughter cheerfully taking photos of the two at a dinner in May 2025.
Write to Lingling Wei at Lingling.Wei@wsj.com