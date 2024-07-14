A nation on edge fears an election careening toward an ugly finish

Trump himself commonly uses inflated and at times violent rhetoric to generate anger at Biden and fortify loyalty among his supporters. He has warned of “potential death and destruction" if charged with crimes and has suggested that he would be justified to prosecute his political opponents if returned to power. He has long called his supporters “patriots," as if his opponents aren’t. Americans have almost become inured to the hyperbole in his assertions that “pink-haired Communists" are taking over schools and that his tougher border policy is needed “to keep foreign, Christian-hating communists, Marxists and socialists out of America."