A never-ending supply of drones has frozen the front lines in Ukraine
Ian Lovett , Daniel Kiss , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 13 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Summary
Unmanned vehicles dominate the battlefield in Ukraine—laying mines, delivering ammunition and medication, even evacuating casualties.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In the battle for Ukraine, the front line is increasingly at a standstill. The reason: rapid innovations in drone technology.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story