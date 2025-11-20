A new AI model can forecast a person’s risk of diseases across their life
Delphi-2M can predict which of more than 1,000 conditions a person might face next
MUCH OF THE art of medicine involves working out, through detailed questioning and physical examination, which disease a given patient has contracted. Far harder, but no less desirable, would be identifying which diseases a patient might develop in the future. This is what the team behind a new artificial-intelligence (AI) model, details of which were published in Nature on September 17th, claims to do.