A new AI model can forecast a person’s risk of diseases across their life

To judge the model’s performance, researchers measured its AUC (short for “area under the curve", referencing a region in a probability chart), in which a value of 1 would mean perfect predictions and 0.5 would be no better than random. For predictions of diagnoses within five years of a previous one, on average Delphi-2M performed at a value of 0.76 on British data, with a small drop to 0.67 for the Danish data. Events that would often follow a specific previous one—death following sepsis, say—were correctly predicted more often, whereas those caused by more random, external factors, such as picking up a virus, were harder to predict. Unsurprisingly, the model’s accuracy also dropped a little over time: when forecasting ten years into the future, it scored 0.7 on average.