A new beginning for the Middle East
The breakthrough in Gaza could open up a new approach to peace
PLENTY OF AMERICAN presidents have sought a breakthrough in the bitter conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. Now, two years after the atrocities of October 7th and after endless rounds of killing in Gaza, Donald Trump has joined the tiny list of those who have succeeded. The tentative agreement between Israel and Hamas to stop the shooting and release the hostages opens up a new vision for the Middle East. The path is narrow, but it is the best chance of creating lasting peace since the Oslo accords in 1993 and 1995.