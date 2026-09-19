A new Buffett takes on the task of preserving Berkshire Hathaway’s culture

His family moved to Decatur, Ill., where Archer-Daniels-Midland was based, after the agricultural giant named him to its board in 1991. The company later hired him as corporate vice president and assistant to the chairman. He left shortly after an antitrust investigation into the company broke into public view. ADM went on to plead guilty to conspiring to fix prices and set sales volumes on two products it sold. The company agreed to pay $100 million in penalties in what was the largest-ever criminal antitrust fine at the time.