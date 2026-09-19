A new Buffett takes on the task of preserving Berkshire Hathaway’s culture

Howard Buffett spent much of his adult life a world apart from traditional corporate America, tending to farms in Nebraska and Illinois, but always kept an eye on how his father, Warren Buffett, ran one of the world’s most-admired companies.
Now, the billionaire’s son is ready to reap what he sowed. Howard Buffett, 71, on Friday assumed the title of chairman as his father retires from the role. His task, say people close to the company, will be to guard the unique culture Warren Buffett nurtured to keep everything from candy to railroads to insurance under one roof in a $1 trillion conglomerate.