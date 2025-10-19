A new challenge for China’s economy: ‘Involution’

When there are too many products and not enough demand, companies resort to price cuts to bring in customers and unload excess inventory. Take the auto sector, where China has more than 100 EV makers all fighting to survive. After a flurry of price cuts and promotions by EV makers earlier this year, customers could buy one BYD model for less than $8,000. According to a survey by the China Automobile Dealers Association, just 30% of car dealers were profitable in the first half of the year and almost three quarters sold at least some cars below cost.