A new Chicago landmark: Inside the Obama presidential center

Level 4

Prepare for some bottlenecks on this level. Visitors can stand in line to view a replica of the Oval Office as it appeared during the Obama era at the White House. They can also sit at the Resolute Desk and have someone snap their photo. At the desk is a copy of a note of encouragement that former President George W. Bush left inside the desk for Obama for his first day on the job. “There will be trying moments. The critics will rage. Your ‘friends’ will disappoint you. But, you will have an Almighty God to comfort you, a family who loves you and a country that is pulling for you, including me,” the handwritten note from Bush says in part.