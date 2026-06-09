A new front is opening in the fight to break China’s rare-earth dominance

POÇOS DE CALDAS, Brazil—Western companies are pouring money into Brazil’s rare-earth industry, hoping the South American nation can help loosen China’s grip on the minerals used in electric vehicles, wind turbines and advanced weapons.
Miners are racing to develop deposits across Brazil, which holds the world’s second-largest rare-earth reserves after China. But their ambitions extend beyond digging up ore. Companies and government officials say they want to build processing plants that can separate rare earths, produce metals and eventually manufacture magnets.
The realization of that ambition would represent a much bigger challenge to China. While Beijing holds roughly half of global rare-earth reserves, it controls more than 90% of processing and magnet production, giving it a dominating influence over global supply chains.