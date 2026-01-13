A few years ago it would have been hard to imagine Chinese brands making it big in America. Yet today shoppers in Manhattan can pop by the 2,800-square-metre store of Urban Revivo to pick up one of the Chinese retailer’s trendy outfits, which are all the rage on TikTok, a short-video app owned by ByteDance, another Chinese company. They can follow that up with a latte from Luckin Coffee, which began opening outlets on the island last year, or an ice cream from Mixue, another Chinese retailer that has recently set up shop.
A new generation of Chinese companies is expanding around the world
SummaryAnd they are doing things differently from their elders
A few years ago it would have been hard to imagine Chinese brands making it big in America. Yet today shoppers in Manhattan can pop by the 2,800-square-metre store of Urban Revivo to pick up one of the Chinese retailer’s trendy outfits, which are all the rage on TikTok, a short-video app owned by ByteDance, another Chinese company. They can follow that up with a latte from Luckin Coffee, which began opening outlets on the island last year, or an ice cream from Mixue, another Chinese retailer that has recently set up shop.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More