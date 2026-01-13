A new generation of Chinese companies is expanding around the world

To thrive abroad, Chinese companies are discovering that they must rethink how they do business. Most used to keep as much of their operations as possible in China. That helps explains why the country’s stock of outbound foreign direct investment (FDI) stood at just 17% of its GDP in 2024, much of it in infrastructure and resources projects in developing countries, compared with 38% for America and 57% for Japan, according to the Institute of International Finance, a think-tank based in Washington. China’s stock of overseas FDI accounts for just 4% of the global total, about half that of the Netherlands.