A new generation of Chinese companies is expanding around the world

A few years ago it would have been hard to imagine Chinese brands making it big in America. Yet today shoppers in Manhattan can pop by the 2,800-square-metre store of Urban Revivo to pick up one of the Chinese retailer’s trendy outfits, which are all the rage on TikTok, a short-video app owned by ByteDance, another Chinese company. They can follow that up with a latte from Luckin Coffee, which began opening outlets on the island last year, or an ice cream from Mixue, another Chinese retailer that has recently set up shop.