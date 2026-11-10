A new generation of traders is trapped in Asia’s market meltdown

This year, Lee Ka-young, a 25-year-old software developer in Seoul, had posted short videos on Instagram giving stock tips to mom-and-pop investors. But since the crash in the Kospi this summer, followers have begun to leave comments such as “Help us” and “What are we supposed to do?” Lee’s average monthly views have fallen to a fifth of what they were this summer, and her own stockholdings are down 30% from the peak to about $6,000.