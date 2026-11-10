A new generation of traders is trapped in Asia’s market meltdown

Choi Jin-wook, a 35-year-old office worker in Seoul, bought $37,000 worth of shares in South Korean memory-chip giant SK Hynix in July, thinking prices had to bounce back from a summertime selloff. Instead, his holdings have halved in value as investors worry the artificial intelligence build-out will slow.
While Choi had grown accustomed to the wild volatility of South Korea’s stock market this year, a plunge last week was still painful. Even so, he is hopeful that the world’s second-largest memory-chip maker will eventually recover. “It feels like we’ve hit every possible bad news at this point,” he said.