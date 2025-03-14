A new hope for Europe’s ailing economies: the military
Tom Fairless , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 14 Mar 2025, 04:15 PM IST
SummaryEconomists say the region’s planned defense buildup may be exactly what its economy needs, despite some sizable hurdles.
A massive military buildup across Europe could achieve what governments have failed to do in years: jump-start a sluggish economy, seed new innovations and create new industries.
