A new hope for Europe’s ailing economies: the military

The European Commission, the European Union’s executive arm, this month unveiled a “ReArm Europe" initiative aimed at mobilizing around €800 billion, equivalent to about $868 billion, for military spending. In Germany, likely future Chancellor Friedrich Merz has floated plans to exempt such spending from the country’s strict self-imposed debt limits. Denmark said last month it would increase its defense budget to more than 3% of gross domestic product over the next two years, while the U.K. unveiled plans to boost military spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027.