A New, Powerful Cholesterol-Lowering Drug Is on the Horizon

Amgen and Eli Lilly are also developing medicines that lower the level of lipoprotein(a), a fatty particle in the blood that is known as Lp(a). It can cause plaque to build up in blood vessels and is linked to heart disease.Tens of millions of people in the U.S. have elevated Lp(a), an inherited and largely hidden driver of heart disease. If Lp(a) drugs work, companies could be on the verge of the next big heart-drug market. Citi analysts estimate it could be valued at as much as $25 billion a year worldwide.