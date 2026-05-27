A new class of drugs is poised to take on an insidious cause of heart attacks and strokes that has eluded treatment for decades.
A New, Powerful Cholesterol-Lowering Drug Is on the Horizon
SummaryPharmaceutical companies have spent years targeting a common blood particle associated with heart-attack risks.
A new class of drugs is poised to take on an insidious cause of heart attacks and strokes that has eluded treatment for decades.
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